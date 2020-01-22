Atlanta payroll software startup closes $6M funding round

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

OnPay, an Atlanta-based payroll software startup, has closed an oversubscribed $6 million Series A round from individual investors. Mark McKee, president and COO of OnPay, said the funding will primarily be used for growing its team, product development, marketing efforts and better its customer experience. “We’re over 50 people now and we’ll probably be at 75 by the end of the year,” he said about OnPay’s hiring plans. OnPay provides cloud-based payroll, HR and benefits services to… 👓 View full article

