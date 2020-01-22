Ted Baker's tale of management and accounting woes Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

British fashion retailer Ted Baker said on Wednesday that inventory on its balance sheet was overstated by 58 million pounds ($75.7 million) - more than double its preliminary estimate. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Barbara Geat "Timeline: Ted Baker's Tale of Management and Accounting Woes" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/AfRdnfAsla 3 minutes ago Charis Sanchez "Timeline: Ted Baker's Tale of Management and Accounting Woes" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/2HUjVhG1gO 37 minutes ago TravisNorris Read this: "Timeline: Ted Baker's Tale of Management and Accounting Woes" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/hKSMLYeyv6 40 minutes ago The Espaco Psi "Timeline: Ted Baker's Tale of Management and Accounting Woes" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/Ina7GzodG4 44 minutes ago Noor Zainab Hussain Timeline: Ted Baker's tale of management and accounting woes https://t.co/mcFo2GYo1W 1 hour ago