Ted Baker's tale of management and accounting woes

Reuters India Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
British fashion retailer Ted Baker said on Wednesday that inventory on its balance sheet was overstated by 58 million pounds ($75.7 million) - more than double its preliminary estimate.
