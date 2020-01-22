Global  

Jaguar Land Rover to cut over 10% of workforce at UK Halewood factory: union

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will cut over 10% of the workforce at its northern English Halewood factory due to slower than expected growth of two models, the Unite Union said on Wednesday.
