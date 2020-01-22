Global  

'He does good at rockets' — Trump showers Tesla CEO Elon Musk with strange praise at Davos

Business Insider Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
'He does good at rockets' — Trump showers Tesla CEO Elon Musk with strange praise at Davos· *President Trump showered Tesla CEO Elon Musk with strange and confusing praise during a CNBC interview in Davos on Wednesday.*
· *"I was worried about him, because he's one of our great geniuses, and we have to protect our genius," Trump said, comparing Musk to inventor Thomas Edison.*
· *"He does good at rockets, too, by...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Davos 2020: Trump lavishes praise on US economy [Video]Davos 2020: Trump lavishes praise on US economy

US president gives keynote speech on the day his impeachment trial begins in the Senate.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published

SpaceX astronaut capsule splashes down after rocket failure test [Video]SpaceX astronaut capsule splashes down after rocket failure test

Elon Musk's SpaceX simulated a successful emergency landing on Sunday in a dramatic test of a crucial abort system on an unmanned astronaut capsule, a major milestone for the company in its quest to..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AI needs to be regulated: Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

San Francisco, Jan 20 (IANS) Joining Microsoft President Brad Smith and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday called for new...
Sify

Tesla passes US$100 billion, teeing up big payout for Elon Musk

Tesla passes US$100 billion, teeing up big payout for Elon MuskThe meteoric rise of Tesla shares that recently pushed the company's value over US$100 billion ($151.6b) could turn into a supercharged payday for CEO Elon...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Proactive InvestorsSeattlePI.comSeattle Times

Tweets about this

bryantpk65

Patricia Bryant RT @JoshuaPotash: In one minute today Trump managed to: - Say Elon Musk “does very good at rockets” - Imply Thomas Edinson is alive - Sa… 5 seconds ago

Cecilia01703223

Cecilia Baker RT @TrisResists: My 4 year old niece is more articulate! Hell, my 4 yr old nieces guinea pig is more articulate! Here’s trump talking abou… 19 seconds ago

dyanks66

Dyanks RT @Breaking911: President Trump on Elon Musk: "He's also doing the rockets. He likes rockets, and he does good at rockets too, by the wa… 2 minutes ago

ginshreve

Gin RT @atrupar: Trump on Elon Musk: "He's also doing the rockets. He likes rockets, and he does good at rockets, by the way." https://t.co/re6… 2 minutes ago

tish1960

Letitia Alexander RT @siano4progress: Trump said Elon Musk "does very good at rockets," implied that Thomas Edison is still alive, and says that the wheel wa… 2 minutes ago

Cheng85440449

Cheng Donald Trump says Elon Musk ‘does good at rockets’ https://t.co/BHsFYPhXjJ 3 minutes ago

Lisa90295545

Caligirl RT @WordswithSteph: We must protect our geniuses. Sorry to burst Donald’s ego bubble, but that does not include him. Trump’s rattling under… 5 minutes ago

