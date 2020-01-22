'He does good at rockets' — Trump showers Tesla CEO Elon Musk with strange praise at Davos
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () · *President Trump showered Tesla CEO Elon Musk with strange and confusing praise during a CNBC interview in Davos on Wednesday.*
· *"I was worried about him, because he's one of our great geniuses, and we have to protect our genius," Trump said, comparing Musk to inventor Thomas Edison.*
· *"He does good at rockets, too, by...
The meteoric rise of Tesla shares that recently pushed the company's value over US$100 billion ($151.6b) could turn into a supercharged payday for CEO Elon... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Proactive Investors •SeattlePI.com •Seattle Times
