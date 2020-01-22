A real-estate investor who started buying properties with $0 down shares a little-known financing strategy that he's grown into a multi-million dollar portfolio
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () · Gabriel Hamel, founder and CEO of Hamel Investments, started buying up real-estate investment properties using an unconventional method of financing.
· He says that this methodology can create a "win-win" scenario for both buyer and seller.
· Hamel focuses on cash flow first and foremost, and says that a deal should be...