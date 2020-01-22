A real-estate investor who started buying properties with $0 down shares a little-known financing strategy that he's grown into a multi-million dollar portfolio

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Gabriel Hamel, founder and CEO of Hamel Investments, started buying up real-estate investment properties using an unconventional method of financing.

· He says that this methodology can create a "win-win" scenario for both buyer and seller.

· Hamel focuses on cash flow first and foremost, and says that a deal should be... · Gabriel Hamel, founder and CEO of Hamel Investments, started buying up real-estate investment properties using an unconventional method of financing.· He says that this methodology can create a "win-win" scenario for both buyer and seller.· Hamel focuses on cash flow first and foremost, and says that a deal should be 👓 View full article

