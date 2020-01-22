Global  

UH College of Medicine gets multimillion-dollar gift from Texas' largest health insurance provider

bizjournals Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The University of Houston College of Medicine received a $5 million donation to support, attract and retain medical students. UH received the gift from Richardson, Texas-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, the largest health insurance provider in the Lone Star State. Some $3.5 million will go toward granting scholarships to at least 35 medical students, according to a Jan. 22 press release. The remaining $1.5 million is devoted to creating a pipeline program to attract and retain a diverse…
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Texas A&M Student Quarantined with Suspected Case of Deadly Coronavirus

Texas A&M Student Quarantined with Suspected Case of Deadly Coronavirus 00:48

 Texas health officials have quarantined a college student over concerns that he has the coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

