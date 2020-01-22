Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Surge Holdings taps Tod Farnan as national sales director

Surge Holdings taps Tod Farnan as national sales director

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Surge Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SURG), which provides financial and telecom services, has tapped Tod Farnan as its national sales director.  Farnan got his start as a survival and rescue specialist with the US Air Force and later went on to work as an area vice-president and a small business consultant for Bank of America Merchant Services. On top of this, he also served as a sales director and worked on developing a credit-card application division with Target, K-Mart and the home-improvement store Menards.  READ: Surge Holdings launches $30 SurgePhone Wireless plan with unlimited talk, text and data “We are pleased to welcome Tod to the senior management team,” said Brian Cox, CEO of Surge Holdings. “He brings an extensive sales background, a successful track record in rolling out new financial products, as well as the ability to fit in with our Surge culture of energy, discipline and relentless execution.” Surge Holdings also operates the SurgePays Marketplace, a sales channel that disrupts the traditional corner store supply chain model by providing local retailers direct access to regional manufacturers. Surge leverages its wholly-owned subsidiaries to build relationships with convenience stores, and bodegas that serve the underbanked and unbanked, approximately 35% of the US population. Surge shares slipped 5.9% to hit US$0.32 in morning trade on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

AdTech Doyenne, Target’s Kristi Argyilan, to Headline the Beet Retreat in San Juan Feb 5-7 [Video]AdTech Doyenne, Target’s Kristi Argyilan, to Headline the Beet Retreat in San Juan Feb 5-7

Kristi Argyilan, president of Target's Roundel unit, will be among the featured speakers at the annual Beet.TV executive retreat taking place in San Juan on February 5-7. From her days as president of..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:34Published

3 Reasons Why Cow Milk Sales Are Declining [Video]3 Reasons Why Cow Milk Sales Are Declining

According to CNN.com, cow milk sales have been steadily declining over the past few years. Both Borden and Dean Foods, two of the largest milk processors in the U.S. both recently filed for..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Surge Holdings successfully integrates SurgePhone Wireless with ECS prepaid nationwide network

Surge Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SURG) announced that the SurgePays Marketplace network, which provides products to the underbanked through convenience stores,...
Proactive Investors

Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Sale of National Lloyds Corporation to Align Financial Holdings, LLC

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) and Align Financial Holdings, LLC (“Align”) today announced that they have entered...
Business Wire


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.