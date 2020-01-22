Surge Holdings taps Tod Farnan as national sales director

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Surge Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SURG), which provides financial and telecom services, has tapped Tod Farnan as its national sales director. Farnan got his start as a survival and rescue specialist with the US Air Force and later went on to work as an area vice-president and a small business consultant for Bank of America Merchant Services. On top of this, he also served as a sales director and worked on developing a credit-card application division with Target, K-Mart and the home-improvement store Menards. READ: Surge Holdings launches $30 SurgePhone Wireless plan with unlimited talk, text and data "We are pleased to welcome Tod to the senior management team," said Brian Cox, CEO of Surge Holdings. "He brings an extensive sales background, a successful track record in rolling out new financial products, as well as the ability to fit in with our Surge culture of energy, discipline and relentless execution." Surge Holdings also operates the SurgePays Marketplace, a sales channel that disrupts the traditional corner store supply chain model by providing local retailers direct access to regional manufacturers. Surge leverages its wholly-owned subsidiaries to build relationships with convenience stores, and bodegas that serve the underbanked and unbanked, approximately 35% of the US population. Surge shares slipped 5.9% to hit US$0.32 in morning trade on Tuesday.


