Honda and Toyota are recalling millions of vehicles in the U.S.
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. announced separate recalls Tuesday affecting millions of vehicles. Both recalls were related to the vehicles' airbag systems. Toyota (NYSE: TM) said its recall was related to a electronic control unit (ECU) that might not deploy in the event of a crash. The company said it was recalling 2.9 million of certain 2011-2019 model year Corolla, 2011-2013 model year Matrix, 2012-2018 model year Avalon, and 2013-2018 model year Avalon Hybrid vehicles in the…
DETROIT (AP) — Two different air bag glitches have forced Toyota and Honda to recall over 6 million vehicles worldwide, and both problems present different... Seattle Times Also reported by •cbs4.com •Japan Today •SeattlePI.com •CBS News •Newsy
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling 361,000 more vehicles worldwide to replace Takata air bag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel.
The vehicles... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •CBS News •Newsy