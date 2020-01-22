Global  

Honda and Toyota are recalling millions of vehicles in the U.S.

bizjournals Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. announced separate recalls Tuesday affecting millions of vehicles. Both recalls were related to the vehicles' airbag systems. Toyota (NYSE: TM) said its recall was related to a electronic control unit (ECU) that might not deploy in the event of a crash. The company said it was recalling 2.9 million of certain 2011-2019 model year Corolla, 2011-2013 model year Matrix, 2012-2018 model year Avalon, and 2013-2018 model year Avalon Hybrid vehicles in the…
News video: Honda, Toyota Issue Recalls

 Honda and Toyota have both issued recalls over defective airbags.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Toyota, Honda Recall Millions Of Vehicles [Video]Toyota, Honda Recall Millions Of Vehicles

The vehicles were recalled, some in the U.S., due to unrelated safety issues.

Toyota, Honda Recall Millions Of Vehicles Over Safety Issues [Video]Toyota, Honda Recall Millions Of Vehicles Over Safety Issues

The two issues are unrelated.

Recent related news from verified sources

Air bag woes force Honda, Toyota to recall 6M vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — Two different air bag glitches have forced Toyota and Honda to recall over 6 million vehicles worldwide, and both problems present different...
Seattle Times Also reported by •cbs4.comJapan TodaySeattlePI.comCBS NewsNewsy

Toyota adds 361K vehicles to Takata air bag inflator recall

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling 361,000 more vehicles worldwide to replace Takata air bag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel. The vehicles...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS NewsNewsy

