Honda and Toyota are recalling millions of vehicles in the U.S.

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. announced separate recalls Tuesday affecting millions of vehicles. Both recalls were related to the vehicles' airbag systems. Toyota (NYSE: TM) said its recall was related to a electronic control unit (ECU) that might not deploy in the event of a crash. The company said it was recalling 2.9 million of certain 2011-2019 model year Corolla, 2011-2013 model year Matrix, 2012-2018 model year Avalon, and 2013-2018 model year Avalon Hybrid vehicles in the…


