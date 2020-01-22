Global  

Biotron shares start to run on potential ties to coronavirus

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Biotron Ltd (ASX:BIT) until recently, was capturing investors’ attention through its BIT225 drug, which is in mid‑stage clinical development for treatment of HIV-1 and Hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. However, a company presentation dated 7 June 2019 has got investors intrigued, given the recent outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. Furthermore, non-executive director Roberts Thomas purchased one million shares yesterday in an off-market purchase for $50,000. This took his total holding in the company to 3.66 million shares. This followed a $40,000 purchase on 10 January 2020 from fellow board member Stephen Locarnini. Biotron could turn focus to coronavirus With China’s 8th largest city with 11 million people, Wuhan, being placed on lock down today and the death toll from the coronavirus rising to 17, Biotron may increase its focus on the coronavirus.
News video: China says virus has potential to mutate as deaths rise

China says virus has potential to mutate as deaths rise 01:02

 The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday, as health officials warned the virus has the potential to mutate.

