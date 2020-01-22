Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ford expects $2.2 billion pre-tax hit related to pension plans in fourth quarter

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday its fourth quarter results will be hit by a pre-tax loss of about $2.2 billion due to higher contributions to its employees pension plans.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ford to invest $1.45 billion, add 3,000 jobs at 2 metro Detroit plants [Video]Ford to invest $1.45 billion, add 3,000 jobs at 2 metro Detroit plants

Ford Motor Company plans to invest $1.45 billion and add 3,000 jobs at two southeast Michigan plants to help build new vehicles.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:36Published

Why Jim Cramer Says No One Cares About Salesforce Earnings [Video]Why Jim Cramer Says No One Cares About Salesforce Earnings

Let's talk about Salesforce . The software giant reports its October quarter earnings on Tuesday after the close, and analysts polled by FactSet are expecting earnings of 66 cents per share on $4.45..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UBS Q4 Profit Climbs, But FY19 Profit Weak; Cuts Targets; Stock Dips

Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG reported Tuesday significantly higher profit in its fourth quarter, and its best fourth-quarter adjusted profit before tax since...
RTTNews

American Express Reports Fourth-Quarter Earnings Per Share of $2.03 and Full-Year EPS of $7.99; Adjusted Full-Year EPS of $8.201

American Express Reports Fourth-Quarter Earnings Per Share of $2.03 and Full-Year EPS of $7.99; Adjusted Full-Year EPS of $8.201NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) today reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.03 per share, compared with net...
Business Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.