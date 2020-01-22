Report: 30% of Honolulu renters are looking to move Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

About 30% of renters in Honolulu are looking to live elsewhere, according to a new quarterly renter migration report by rental website and database Apartment List. For the report, researchers analyzed data on millions of searches between June 1 and Dec. 31, 2019 to determine where users of the site are preparing to move. According to Apartment List's findings, 11% of Honolulu renters are looking at apartments in Las Vegas, 9.1% are looking into Seattle and 8.9% of renters are considering to move… 👓 View full article

