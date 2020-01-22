Global  

Burger King cuts Impossible Whopper price on slowdown in sales

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Across the U.S., restaurants and grocery stores are rushing to add plant-based options. It remains to be seen whether their popularity is a long-lasting trend, but the biggest restaurant and food companies are moving to capitalize on the growth.
