Toyota union to seek smaller pay rise in 2020 vs last year: NHK
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () Toyota Motor Corp's labour union plans to seek an average pay rise of 10,100 yen ($91.98) per month in wage negotiations this year, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday, 600 yen less than the increase granted last year.
Mobile Gaming Revenue Predicted to Reach $100 Billion This Year That is a jump from $86 billion spent in 2019. The figure comes in a report by data and analytics provider App Annie. The analysis builds on trends that focus on increased spending for gaming apps with iOS and Android. It also factors in...