Amazon asks court to pause Microsoft's work on Pentagon's JEDI contract

Reuters Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it filed a motion in court to pause the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft Corp from carrying out an up to $10 billion cloud computing deal until a court rules on its protest of the contract award.
