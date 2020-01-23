International Court of Justice to rule on Rohingya genocide case

The UN’s top court will announce on Thursday if it will allow a case accusing Myanmar of genocide against Rohingya Muslims to go ahead and if it will

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Myanmar braces for Rohingya genocide ruling by UN court Nobel Peace Price winner and former pro-democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi has defended the campaign against Rohingya — but a court could rule it as genocide.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:46Published 6 hours ago Supreme Court Declines To Expedite Obamacare Case The Supreme Court has declined to rush the review of an Obamacare case. Credit: GeoBeats Duration: 00:52Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources International Court Rules On Rohingya Genocide Case The International Court of Justice in the Hague on Thursday approved emergency measures to protect Myanmar's Muslim minority Rohingya. Gambia has accused Myanmar...

NPR 7 hours ago



World court to rule on emergency measures in Rohingya genocide case The International Court of Justice on Thursday will rule on a request by Gambia for emergency measures in Myanmar to protect Rohingya Muslims, to halt violence...

Reuters India 12 hours ago





Tweets about this