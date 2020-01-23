Global  

International Court of Justice to rule on Rohingya genocide case

Hindu Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The UN’s top court will announce on Thursday if it will allow a case accusing Myanmar of genocide against Rohingya Muslims to go ahead and if it will
News video: Myanmar ordered to end abuses against Rohingya

Myanmar ordered to end abuses against Rohingya 05:57

 They have also ordered the government to protect all evidence for a potential genocide trial.

Recent related news from verified sources

International Court Rules On Rohingya Genocide Case

The International Court of Justice in the Hague on Thursday approved emergency measures to protect Myanmar's Muslim minority Rohingya. Gambia has accused Myanmar...
NPR

World court to rule on emergency measures in Rohingya genocide case

The International Court of Justice on Thursday will rule on a request by Gambia for emergency measures in Myanmar to protect Rohingya Muslims, to halt violence...
Reuters India


