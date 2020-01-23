Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Anand Mahindra impresses Tweeple with #whatsappwonderbox

Sify Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recently shared a video on an innovative math hack, impressing the Twitterati. Even Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan loved the video.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mahindra & Mahindra group announces board succession plan [Video]Mahindra & Mahindra group announces board succession plan

MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN, ANAND MAHINDRA TO STEP DOWN AS M&M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN FROM APRIL 1, PAWAN KUMAR GOENKA HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED THE MANAGING DIRECTOR AT M&M

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.