We, the people of India...

Thursday, 23 January 2020
Take a look at some of the architects behind the Constitution that have made this nation what it is today.
News video: Tens of millions form human chain in India's Bihar state in climate protest

Tens of millions form human chain in India's Bihar state in climate protest 03:00

 Tens of millions of people have reportedly formed an 18,000km long human chain in the northern Indian state of Bihar to raise awareness about the environment and social justice.

Watch: Tiger attacks villagers, injures 3 in Maharashtra’s Bhandara [Video]Watch: Tiger attacks villagers, injures 3 in Maharashtra’s Bhandara

At least three people were killed after a tiger attacked them in a village in Bhadara district of Maharashtra. The tiger was seen attacking a man and then running in the fields. The villagers were..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:08Published

Choas as wild tiger enters Indian village and mauls three people [Video]Choas as wild tiger enters Indian village and mauls three people

This is the moment a wild tiger went on a rampage in a village in India today (January 25th) and mauled at least three people. The big cat entered Tumsar village in the state of Maharashtra at..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published


SpringFitapos;s Initiative #LetsGiveSleep is Helping Millions of Indians Get Better Sleep

SpringFitapos;s Initiative #LetsGiveSleep is Helping Millions of Indians Get Better SleepWhen the underprivileged people of India are bearing the brunt of shivering nights on streets *SpringFit* has stepped forward with its comforting campaign...
NewsVoir Also reported by •Sify

PM Modi's vision for cleaner India a privilege to hear: Bear Grylls

"It was a huge privilege to take Prime Minister Modi on a journey. I'm a huge fan of the wilderness and the beauty of India, not just the terrain, but also the...
Zee News

SangramSatpath3

Sangram Satpathy WE THE PEOPLE OF INDIA declare our country as a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC, securing JUSTICE,… https://t.co/0uJvj7JfFx 8 seconds ago

ashishstiwari

Ash Tiwari RT @AskAnshul: -They're brainwashing children for Prime Minister's assassination -They're attacking & boycotting those who favour CAA -Th… 11 seconds ago

itssmaz

मैं भी शाहीन बाग़ Constitution of India🇮🇳 WE THE PEOPLE OF INDIA 🇮🇳 #RepublicDayIndia #CAA_NRC_Protests #RepublicDay2020… https://t.co/rMkllW4WR0 11 seconds ago

CAAChennai

CAA A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people. - Mahatma Gandhi. Happy Republic Day!… https://t.co/umJ23wBgeI 13 seconds ago

tathagata2

Tathagata Roy REPUBLIC DAY greetings to all. This day in 1950 we the people of India,having resolved to constitute ourselves into… https://t.co/vVn9SAd7Wf 15 seconds ago

Cloudlover13

Cloud lover @Voice_For_India @narendramodi Soros and western media. They have succeeded in making many people disliking a parti… https://t.co/cJqUrAqTDa 17 seconds ago

SudhakarVja

Sudhakar VJA RT @kryes: Wishing All the Citizens of India, Happy Republic Day! Republic = Res+Public = Entity+of People Republic stands for: Of the P… 20 seconds ago

SarahTitus0306

#CAA_NRC_NPR👎 RT @Advaidism: Front page of Malayalam Newspaper 'Deshabhimani' We the PEOPLE of INDIA #RepublicDay https://t.co/6lK94nkVbu 22 seconds ago

