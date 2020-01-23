Xinja Bank attracts $30 million in inflows a week after launching savings accounts Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Xinja Bank, Australia’s newest 100% digital neobank, has attracted more than $30 million, within day... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Pay2Z Xinja Bank attracts $30 million in inflows a week after launching savings accounts https://t.co/IkfsQZ7PRo 2 days ago FuriousStyleXRP RT @Finextra: Company announcement: Xinja Bank attracts $30 million in inflows a week aft... https://t.co/46IbLa3d4a #fintech 2 days ago FintechBot Xinja Bank attracts $30 million in inflows a week after launching savings accounts https://t.co/EJ3V4WdOGu by @Finextra 2 days ago Finextra Company announcement: Xinja Bank attracts $30 million in inflows a week aft... https://t.co/46IbLa3d4a #fintech 2 days ago