Greta Thunberg isn't qualified to lecture the US on climate change, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () **
· *Greta Thunberg isn't qualified to lecture the US on climate change, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at Davos on Thursday.*
· *"Is she the chief economist or who is she? I'm confused," Mnuchin jokingly replied to a question about the Swedish teenager's call for America to quit fossil fuels.*
· *"After she...
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Greta Thunberg she should study economics on Thursday, a jibe which prompted the climate activist to say she didn't... Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times •BBC News
