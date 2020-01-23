Greta Thunberg isn't qualified to lecture the US on climate change, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says**

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

**



· *Greta Thunberg isn't qualified to lecture the US on

· *"Is she the chief economist or who is she? I'm confused," Mnuchin jokingly replied to a question about the Swedish teenager's call for America to quit fossil fuels.*

· *"After she... **· *Greta Thunberg isn't qualified to lecture the US on climate change , US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at Davos on Thursday.*· *"Is she the chief economist or who is she? I'm confused," Mnuchin jokingly replied to a question about the Swedish teenager's call for America to quit fossil fuels.*· *"After she 👓 View full article

