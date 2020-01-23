Southwest quarterly profit falls on mounting 737 MAX costs

Southwest Airlines Co reported a 21% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday due to Boeing 737 MAX costs and warned that it will likely extend flight cancellations beyond June as the jets look set to remain parked well into this year.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Despite Falling Q4 Profits, Dallas-Based Southwest Airlines Still Increased Profit-Sharing Despite profits tumbling more than 21% Dallas-based Southwest Airlines still plans on sharing more than $650 million with employees. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:33Published 6 days ago Southwest Is Getting Clipped by MAX Grounding Despite another solid quarter of earnings and revenue, Southwest says the ongoing grounding of its 737 MAX aircraft is going to mean higher future costs. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:06Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Southwest sees 737 MAX costs continuing to lash profits this year Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday that the Boeing 737 MAX grounding will continue weighing on its profits in the first quarter and warned that it will...

Reuters 1 week ago



PayPal posts 13% fall in quarterly profit PayPal Holdings Inc reported a 13% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as it spent more on acquisitions and technology.

Reuters 5 hours ago





Tweets about this