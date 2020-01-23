Global  

Southwest quarterly profit falls on mounting 737 MAX costs

Thursday, 23 January 2020
Southwest Airlines Co reported a 21% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday due to Boeing 737 MAX costs and warned that it will likely extend flight cancellations beyond June as the jets look set to remain parked well into this year.
 Healthy travel demand helped cushion quarterly results at American Airlines and Southwest even though the Boeing 737 MAX grounding weighed on costs and profits. Fred Katayama reports.

