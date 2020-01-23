Global  

Insys founder faces stiff prison sentence, $100 million-plus in forfeiture

Reuters Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
John Kapoor, the founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc, on Thursday could be sentenced to several years in prison and ordered to forfeit up to $113 million for his role in a bribery and fraud scheme that contributed to the U.S. opioid crisis.
Insys founder Kapoor sentenced to 66 months in prison for opioid scheme

John Kapoor, the founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc , on Thursday was sentenced to 66 months in prison for his role in a bribery and fraud scheme that contributed...
Reuters

Insys founder John Kapoor sentenced to five and a half years in prison for opioid bribes


Telegraph.co.uk

