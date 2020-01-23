Global  

TATA Projects to execute Bio Ethanol project for reducing Agri waste burning

Sify Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest-growing and most admired infrastructure companies, today announced that the company has received multiple mega orders in the oil and gas refinery sector with a combined value totalling more than Rs 6000 crore.
