$1 million won’t get you a mansion in Dallas, but it buys you a pretty cool crib

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Big patios with fireplaces and built-in grills. Commercial grade kitchens with a large pantry, wine refrigerator and warming drawers. Great storage. Game rooms. Open floor plans. And the technology to operate the house remotely. Those are some of the features house hunters in Dallas-Fort Worth with a $1 million budget want in their homes, according to Pam Brannon, an agent with Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. But can a buyer get those things at or near the $1 million mark? “It… 👓 View full article

