Why credit card rewards are targeting ‘convenience’ spending

If you’re spending a lot on convenience — whether in the form of grocery delivery, ride-hailing or meal delivery — your credit card wants to reward you for it, while encouraging you to spend more.



Consider these recent offerings:



— Chase announced in January that for a limited time, eligible cardmembers can get free memberships to DoorDash’s subscription food delivery service, DashPass, valued at $9.99 a month. The Chase Sapphire Reserve also now offers a complimentary one-year Lyft Pink subscription, which comes with several perks.



— The Capital One Walmart Rewards Mastercard, launched in October, offers its highest rewards, 5% back, on purchases made online and through the Walmart app, which includes Walmart Grocery Pickup and Delivery.



— The recently revamped Uber Credit Card now offers 5% back on Uber and Uber Eats.



— The new Apple Card offers 3% back on Uber and Uber Eats when you use the card through Apple Pay.



While it might seem like credit cards are acting like your new best friend, ready to help you pick up groceries or bring you lunch, experts say their rewards structures are designed to get you to use the cards more freely. Convenience, in other words, can come at a cost.



‘AN ANTIDOTE TO ANXIETY’



Credit card issuers are tapping into a popular spending category. A June 2019 survey commissioned by Finder.com, a data comparison website, found that 74% of Americans spend just over $4,000 a year on conveniences, including food deliveries and ride-hailing.



"Consumers are spending more money on services that provide more convenience, and card issuers are recognizing this is a growing category of spending, so they offer consumers higher rewards levels in an attempt to make the card more frequently used," says Ron Shevlin, director of...


