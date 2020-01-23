Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ohio launches $5M workforce-focused grants program

bizjournals Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
In a new effort to boost Ohio's workforce pipeline, a new statewide grant program has made its debut. Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, in his capacity as director of the Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation, announced the launch of the industry sector partnership grant program. This initiative was announced at the Dayton Business Journal's 2020 Economic Forum held Jan. 23 at Sinclair Community College. The industry sector partnerships are designed to develop workforce strategies specific…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published < > Embed
News video: Ohio lawmakers working on deal to remove schools from controversial EdChoice voucher list

Ohio lawmakers working on deal to remove schools from controversial EdChoice voucher list 02:52

 Ohio lawmakers concerned about the pending explosion of schools on the state’s EdChoice voucher program’s designated list said they are working on a deal to amend the program Wednesday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Some Ohio school districts frustrated with voucher program [Video]Some Ohio school districts frustrated with voucher program

A voucher program that lets Ohio families trade failing public schools for private ones has some schools and lawmakers frustrated.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gov. Cooper: Grant program focused on workforce development hits milestone

Gov. Roy Cooper this week marked a milestone for his program aimed at helping college students and improving the availability of workforce training. Coopers said...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.