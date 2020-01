Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· *Exclusive: Senior officials in the UK's Department for International Trade are pushing for a trade deal with the US to be first signed into law after Brexit, multiple sources have told Business Insider.*

· *Officials including Crawford Falconer, the UK's chief trade adviser, believe that implementing a US deal first would... · *Exclusive: Senior officials in the UK's Department for International Trade are pushing for a trade deal with the US to be first signed into law after Brexit, multiple sources have told Business Insider.*· *Officials including Crawford Falconer, the UK's chief trade adviser, believe that implementing a US deal first would 👓 View full article