The Wuhan virus isn't just hitting Chinese stocks — here's how global oil and bond markets are moving

Business Insider Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The Wuhan virus isn't just hitting Chinese stocks — here's how global oil and bond markets are moving**

· *Oil fell on Thursday after the Chinese stock market plunged on Wuhan virus fears.*
· *Japanese Government Bonds, often seen as a safe-haven asset, tightened.*
Concerns about the impact the coronavirus could have on the...
News video: Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations

Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations 01:58

 WUHAN, CHINA — Lunar New Years' festivities pose a great challenge for the Chinese government as it tries to contain the Wuhan coronavirus. According to Reuters, the coronavirus death toll has now risen to 18, after the death of an 80-year-old victim in Hebei province. The South China Morning...

Stocks recovering on hope for handling of Chinese virus

Shares on Wall Street are following world markets higher as investors gain confidence that a virus outbreak spreading in China can be contained. Oil prices are...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersMotley Fool

China stocks tumble on virus outbreak, but regional markets steady

Asian stock markets bounced on Wednesday as China's response to a virus outbreak tempered fears of a global pandemic, although Shanghai shares slipped amid...
Reuters Also reported by •News24SeattlePI.comSeattle Times

