The Wuhan virus isn't just hitting Chinese stocks — here's how global oil and bond markets are moving
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () **
· *Oil fell on Thursday after the Chinese stock market plunged on Wuhan virus fears.*
· *Japanese Government Bonds, often seen as a safe-haven asset, tightened.*
Concerns about the impact the coronavirus could have on the...
WUHAN, CHINA — Lunar New Years' festivities pose a great challenge for the Chinese government as it tries to contain the Wuhan coronavirus.
According to Reuters, the coronavirus death toll has now risen to 18, after the death of an 80-year-old victim in Hebei province. The South China Morning...
Shares on Wall Street are following world markets higher as investors gain confidence that a virus outbreak spreading in China can be contained. Oil prices are...
Asian stock markets bounced on Wednesday as China's response to a virus outbreak tempered fears of a global pandemic, although Shanghai shares slipped amid...