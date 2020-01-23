Global  

Blues health insurers put up $55 million to take on generic drug makers

Reuters Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
A group of Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers is investing $55 million in a venture that aims to offer cheaper prices to their members on generic drugs that currently have little or no competition, the companies said on Thursday.
