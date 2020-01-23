Blues health insurers put up $55 million to take on generic drug makers



Recent related videos from verified sources California Could Launch Its Own Prescription Drug Label California Could Launch Its Own Prescription Drug Label. The plan is being proposed by CA Gov. Gavin Newsom in an effort to control the state's health care costs. A trip to the doctor’s office,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:01Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Major Insurers Pledge $55 Million to Try to Lower Generic Drug Prices The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and others say they have agreed to invest in a nonprofit’s effort to develop and sell cheaper drugs.

NYTimes.com 13 hours ago



Blues health insurers fund U.S. non-profit's generic drug expansion A group of Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers is investing $55 million in a new venture with a non-profit generic drug manufacturer to try to offer cheaper prices...

Reuters 5 hours ago



