Financial services company involved in MyPayrollHR collapse files for bankruptcy

bizjournals Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Cachet Financial Services — the California-based payment processor caught up in the MyPayrollHR scandal — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Cachet is a national third-party automated clearing house processing company based in Pasadena, California. The company contracted with payroll processors like MyPayrollHR to process around $150 billion in direct deposit money a year for more than 110,000 employers. But that process was disrupted in September when Cachet alleges that $26 million meant…
