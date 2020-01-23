Global  

Goldman Sachs CEO says no IPOs for companies without at least one 'diverse' board member starting in July

Business Insider Thursday, 23 January 2020
Goldman Sachs CEO says no IPOs for companies without at least one 'diverse' board member starting in July**

· *Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday in an interview with CNBC in Davos, Switzerland that starting in July, the bank won't help companies without at least one "diverse" board member, with a focus on women, go public. *
· *In 2021, Solomon said the bank will require at least two diverse candidates. *
News video: Goldman Sachs to Require Board Diversity for Companies That Want to Go Public

Goldman Sachs to Require Board Diversity for Companies That Want to Go Public 02:56

 Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said that starting July 1 that the financial firm will not be aiding firms that wish to go public if they lack at least one diverse board candidate with a focus on women.

The CEO of a startup that raised $40 million from Goldman Sachs without a pitch deck explained why companies should hold out on funding as long as possible

The CEO of a startup that raised $40 million from Goldman Sachs without a pitch deck explained why companies should hold out on funding as long as possible· George Azih raised $40 million from Goldman Sachs' merchant banking division in November 2019 for a Series A for his lease-accounting software LeaseQuery. ·...
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs’s CEO just called WeWork’s pulled IPO — which Goldman was underwriting — proof that the market works

It’s hard to put a positive spin on terrible situation, but that didn’t stop Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon earlier today. Asked during a session at the...
TechCrunch Also reported by •AppleInsider

