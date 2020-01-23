Goldman Sachs CEO says no IPOs for companies without at least one 'diverse' board member starting in July
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () **
· *Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday in an interview with CNBC in Davos, Switzerland that starting in July, the bank won't help companies without at least one "diverse" board member, with a focus on women, go public. *
· *In 2021, Solomon said the bank will require at least two diverse candidates. *
·...
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said that starting July 1 that the financial firm will not be aiding firms that wish to go public if they lack at least one diverse board candidate with a focus on women.