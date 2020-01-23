Global  

Trump doubles down on his promise to 'save' Social Security a day after he suggested overhauling it

Business Insider Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Trump doubles down on his promise to 'save' Social Security a day after he suggested overhauling it· *President Trump charged Democrats with trying to "destroy" Social Security and doubled down on his promise to "save" the program.*
· *Trump said in a Thursday tweet: "Democrats are going to destroy your Social Security. I have totally left it alone, as promised, and will save it!"*
· *It's a stark reversal from only a day...
Credit: Geo Beats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Walks Back Social Security Comment: 'I Have Totally Left It Alone...And Will Save It'

Trump Walks Back Social Security Comment: 'I Have Totally Left It Alone...And Will Save It' 00:33

 President Trump tweeted about social security benefits.

Trump Sneakily Goes After Disability Benefits [Video]Trump Sneakily Goes After Disability Benefits

The Trump administration is proposing new rules that would scrutinize disability claims.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:07Published

Chief Justice John Roberts Warns About Social Media Spreading Fake News [Video]Chief Justice John Roberts Warns About Social Media Spreading Fake News

Chief Justice John Roberts issued a warning about the dangers of misinformation in the internet era. According to Politico, Roberts is presiding over the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. He..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Trump: Dems Will 'Destroy' Social Security, I 'Will Save It'

A day after he suggested in an interview he was open to overhauling both it and Medicare entitlements, President Donald Trump insisted Thursday afternoon he will...
Newsmax

Trump appears open to overhauling Social Security and Medicare, in break from 2016 campaign pledge

President Donald Trump appeared to express a new openness to revamping entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare in an interview aired Wednesday...
Seattle Times

