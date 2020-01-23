Trump doubles down on his promise to 'save' Social Security a day after he suggested overhauling it
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () · *President Trump charged Democrats with trying to "destroy" Social Security and doubled down on his promise to "save" the program.*
· *Trump said in a Thursday tweet: "Democrats are going to destroy your Social Security. I have totally left it alone, as promised, and will save it!"*
· *It's a stark reversal from only a day...
