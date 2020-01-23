Google made a big change to search results that makes it harder to distinguish ads from regular results, and people are calling Google out for it (GOOG, GOOGL)
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () · Google rolled out a new look for search results on desktop last week, but the changes have sparked backlash.
· Critics are saying the update makes it nearly impossible to tell ads apart from organic search results.
· Some observers wondered whether Google was trying to intentionally steer users to click on ads through a...
The blurring of ads and search results. | Screenshot by Thomas Ricker / The Verge
Last week, Google began rolling out a new look for its search results on... The Verge Also reported by •ExtremeTech •TechCrunch •9to5Google