Hawaii hotels recorded strong 2019 performance

Hawaii hotels recorded the highest revenue per available room (RevPAR) and average daily rate (ADR) among top U.S. markets in 2019, according to data released Thursday by Hawaii Tourism Authority. According to the year-end Hawaii Hotel Performance Report, which is produced by HTA’s research division with data compiled by STR Inc., RevPAR for hotels statewide was up 3.6% to $229 and ADR grew by 2.5% to $283. Those figures put Hawaii ahead of other top national markets, with New York and San Francisco/San… 👓 View full article

