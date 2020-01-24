Slowing contraction in Japan factory activity eases fears of recession - flash PMI Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Japan's factory activity contracted for a ninth straight month in January but at the slowest pace in five months, possibly reflecting easing U.S.-China trade tensions and alleviating fears of a recession. 👓 View full article

0

