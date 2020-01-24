K2fly secures five-year RCubed software deal with mining giant Gold Fields

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

K2fly Ltd (ASX:K2F) has secured a five-year SaaS contract with Gold Fields Australia, a subsidiary of Gold Fields Limited (JSE:GFI/NYSE:GFI), for its RCubed resource governance software solution.



The total contract value is initially in excess of $580,000 and use of the software will begin immediately across Gold Fields' global operations and major projects.



The mining giant is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, has nine operating mines, one project in Australia, Chile, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, and total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of around 2.2 million ounces.



K2fly chief commercial officer Nic Pollock is thrilled with the deal.*"Real validation"*



He said: "Gold Fields is a globally recognised gold mining brand.



"Gold Fields shares the same values as K2fly in striving for sustainable mining.



"They are also world-renowned amongst peers for the quality of their mineral resource and reserve reporting.



"For them to join the growing list of customers taking up the RCubed Resource Governance solution is a real validation of the importance of this solution to all miners."



Shares have been up almost 8% to 28 cents in early trade after a new 12-month high of 29 cents was reached on January 16.


