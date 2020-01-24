Global  

Sensex, Nifty open on flat note; Yes Bank, Coal India major gainers

Friday, 24 January 2020
Major gainers on the indices include Yes Bank, Coal India, Zee Entertainment, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, while Power Grid, Adani Gas, Biocon, and PNB Housing are major losers. 
Sensex, Nifty open at record highs; RIL, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank major gainers

Major gainers on the Indices were RIL, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, while TCS, JSPL and L&T Finance Holdings, and IOC were major losers.
Zee News

Sensex closes 59.83 points higher; Nifty ends above 12,350; Eicher Motors, Nestle India shine

Equity benchmark indices on Thursday (January 16) ended on a positive note with the Sensex closing 59.83 points high or 0.14% at 41,932.56, and the Nifty too was...
Zee News


