Sensex, Nifty open on flat note; Yes Bank, Coal India major gainers
Friday, 24 January 2020 (
2 hours ago)
Major gainers on the indices include Yes Bank, Coal India, Zee Entertainment, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, while Power Grid, Adani Gas, Biocon, and PNB Housing are major losers.
