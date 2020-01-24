Global  

Face mask makers cancel holidays as demand rises

Bangkok Post Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
BEIJING/SHANGHAI: Chinese face mask manufacturers are reopening factories shut for a national holiday, promising workers up to four times their normal wages as consumers emptied out stock in stores in a race to protect themselves from the new coronavirus infection.
