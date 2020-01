Adani Gas tanks 14 per cent on PNGRB notice Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Adani Gas stocks tanked up to 14 per cent to Rs 148 on the BSE in Friday's session following reports that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board of India (PNGRB) has sent a notice to the comnpany for not disclosing crucial information regarding a scheme of arrangement with Adani Enterprises. 👓 View full article

Recent related news from verified sources Have responded to PNGRB with all information: Adani Gas New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Reacting to reports of having received a notice from the petroleum regulator, which news dented company stocks in Friday trade, Adani...

Sify 6 hours ago



