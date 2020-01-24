‘Eternals” is the most sci-fi of all Marvel films,’ says Kumail Nanjiani

The film will also feature Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Gemma Chan and Kit Harington

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 2019 Was a Record Year for Female Protagonists, Study Says 2019 Was a Record Year for Female Protagonists, Study Says. The study was conducted by San Diego State University. The percentage of female leads in top-grossing films rose from 31 to 40 percent. . 45.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:05Published 2 weeks ago Kevin Feige Clarifies Comments on Transgender Marvel Superhero Kevin Feige Clarifies Comments on Transgender Marvel Superhero. Feige appeared to suggest that Marvel was planning to introduce a transgender character in an upcoming movie. but sources close to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:01Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this