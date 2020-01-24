Greta Thunberg says climate demands 'completely ignored' at Davos
Greta Thunberg says she isn't surprised that calls to disinvest in fossil fuels have fallen on deaf ears at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg took the stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos and admonished world leaders for doing nothing about the climate crisis.
