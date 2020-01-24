Greta Thunberg says climate demands 'completely ignored' at Davos

The starkly opposed visions of US President Donald Trump and Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg on climate change will clash in Davos on Tuesday as the World...

Greta Thunberg isn't qualified to lecture the US on climate change, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says ** · *Greta Thunberg isn't qualified to lecture the US on climate change, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at Davos on Thursday.* · *"Is she the...

Business Insider 1 day ago



