Union Budget 2020: Indian jewellery makers seek 'relief' from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Zee News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The jewellery sector, which plays a crucial role in the economy, expects the Finance Minister to give some tax concessions from Union Budget 2020. Here's what the Indian jewellery makers want from Union Budget 2020.
If I Were FM l 'Reduce prices of essential commodities': Homemakers to FM

If I Were FM l 'Reduce prices of essential commodities': Homemakers to FM

 The union budget is round the corner. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the budget on February 1. As the budget brings expectation, here's what the homemakers have to say.

