CBJ Morning Buzz: Hornets and CRBA make a splash in Paris

bizjournals Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The Charlotte Hornets and Charlotte Regional Business Alliance put on an all-star economic development event in Paris on Thursday, the day before the team faced the Milwaukee Bucks there.  The event, sponsored by Bank of America Corp. and Honeywell International Inc., was attended by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Hornets majority owner Michael Jordan and former Hornets players including Muggsy Bogues. The sports-themed panel discussion was titled: The Ball is in Your Court: Doing Business in the…
News video: Bucks en route to Paris, will take on the Hornets on Friday

Bucks en route to Paris, will take on the Hornets on Friday 02:52

 The Milwaukee Bucks will play in the 1st ever regular-season game in Paris, France this Friday.

