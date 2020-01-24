CleanSpark to provide software controls and energy storage for California retail facility

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) announced Friday it has won a $142,000 contract to provide software controls and energy storage to support a retail facility in California. In a statement, the company said it will integrate a scalable 43 kilowatt DC (direct current) solar array, 60kW/120kWh battery energy storage system from EnergPort Inc, and a 150-200kW generator, all driven by CleanSpark's mPulse software and controls platform. CleanSpark's mPulse software will provide economic dispatch controls to maximize performance, as well as resiliency. This will be a fully off-grid deployment as the utility is unable to provide sufficient power to the retail location for at least 24 months. The project is expected to be integrated and commissioned in the second quarter of 2020. READ: CleanSpark issues clarification on cannabis industry "This is yet another example of the growing momentum in the distributed energy generation market and the opportunities available to CleanSpark," said CleanSpark CEO Zach Bradford. "We are experiencing increasing activity and demand across a variety of applications and industries where our customers face limited or no access to the traditional power grid. CleanSpark first performed a feasibility study to determine the appropriate solar PV and energy storage system sizes to be co-located with a generator to enable full off-grid operations. Our mPulse energy management software will be utilized to manage the energy assets at the site and optimize the utilization and economics." CleanSpark, based in Utah, makes software that allows an energy microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and implemented across commercial, industrial, military and agricultural sectors.


