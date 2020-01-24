Global  

After losing manipulator status, China's currency stumbles amid Wuhan virus outbreak

Business Insider Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
After losing manipulator status, China's currency stumbles amid Wuhan virus outbreak**

· *Chinese currency markets are the latest to tumble amid Wuhan virus fears.*
· *The weakeness comes after a period of strength for China's currency, the yuan, after the US removed China from the currency manipulators week mid-January.*
· *As onshore trading in the yuan closes for the next week, markets fear travel...
News video: China shuts transport, temples as virus toll rises to 25

China shuts transport, temples as virus toll rises to 25 02:19

 China has stepped up measures to contain a virus that has killed 25 people and infected more than 800, as local media report that some hospitals in Wuhan, where the outbreak began, have supplies for only three to four days and are running low on testing kits. Michelle Hennessy reports.

Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus [Video]Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus

Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus Disney's theme park will be closed in China over the Lunar New Year. Shanghai Disney Resort made the announcement on Friday "in response to the..

Checkpoints and long queues as Wuhan goes into lockdown [Video]Checkpoints and long queues as Wuhan goes into lockdown

Travel in and out of the city of 11 million people has been tightly controlled since Wednesday to keep the virus from spreading.

China reports new cases in Wuhan virus outbreak

Chinese health authorities said on Saturday they had discovered four more cases of pneumonia following an outbreak of what is believed to be a new coronavirus...
Reuters

Singapore's Scoot cancels flight to China's Wuhan over virus outbreak

Singapore Airlines' budget carrier Scoot on Thursday canceled its daily flight to China's central city of Wuhan, online flight information showed, after...
Reuters

