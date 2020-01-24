George Soros warns the US economy under Trump is headed for peril
Friday, 24 January 2020 () · *Liberal billionaire investor George Soros warned guests at an informal dinner at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland that the US economy under Trump is headed in a perilous direction.*
· *"Trump's economic team has managed to overheat an already buoyant economy," Soros said at the elite gathering of business titans and...
Billionaire George Soros thinks Facebook and President Donald Trump are conspiring. According to Business Insider, he said they are working together for Trump to win the 2020 presidential election. Yet Soros didn’t offer any evidence while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. Soros...
