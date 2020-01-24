Global  

George Soros warns the US economy under Trump is headed for peril

Business Insider Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
George Soros warns the US economy under Trump is headed for peril· *Liberal billionaire investor George Soros warned guests at an informal dinner at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland that the US economy under Trump is headed in a perilous direction.*
· *"Trump's economic team has managed to overheat an already buoyant economy," Soros said at the elite gathering of business titans and...
News video: George Soros Thinks Trump And Facebook Are Working Together

George Soros Thinks Trump And Facebook Are Working Together 00:32

 Billionaire George Soros thinks Facebook and President Donald Trump are conspiring. According to Business Insider, he said they are working together for Trump to win the 2020 presidential election. Yet Soros didn’t offer any evidence while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. Soros...

George Soros thinks Trump and Facebook are working together [Video]George Soros thinks Trump and Facebook are working together

Billionaire George Soros thinks Facebook and President Donald Trump are conspiring. According to Business Insider, he said they are working together for Trump to win the 2020 presidential election. Yet..

George Soros says President Trump is conspiring with Facebook to get reelected (FB)

George Soros says President Trump is conspiring with Facebook to get reelected (FB)· Well-known liberal billionaire George Soros said he believes Facebook will work with Trump to get the president re-elected, as first reported by...
Business Insider

Billionaire Soros takes aim at Trump, Modi and Xi

Philanthropist George Soros on Thursday pledged one billion dollars for a new university network project to battle the erosion of civil society. Speaking in...
IndiaTimes


