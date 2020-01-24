Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expects next China trade talks in 'near future'

Reuters Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that he expects to begin negotiations with China on a so-called Phase 2 trade deal soon, with Washington and Beijing on the same page.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Tells Climate Activist Greta Thunberg to ‘Go Study’ Before She Lectures on Environment

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Tells Climate Activist Greta Thunberg to ‘Go Study’ Before She Lectures on Environment 00:51

 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin dismisses the efforts of climate activist Greta Thunberg, saying she should study before lecturing. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Joel Rubin discusses US-China trade agreement [Video]Joel Rubin discusses US-China trade agreement

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rubin joins Larry King on PoliticKING to analyze the latest with the U.S-Iran crisis and discuss the framework of the trade agreement with China.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 10:37Published

U.S., China tiptoe around holes in trade deal [Video]U.S., China tiptoe around holes in trade deal

The United States and China signed an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. products, defusing an 18-month row between the world's two..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. election no hard deadline for next China trade talks - Mnuchin

The United States has no hard deadline to conclude the next phase of trade talks with China, but tariffs would not be cut until the next round, Treasury...
Reuters India

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says a 'phase 2' US-China trade deal will reverse more tariffs

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says a 'phase 2' US-China trade deal will reverse more tariffs· *A phase-two trade agreement between the US and China would further ease tariffs between the nations, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JonAdam24656739

Jon Adams RT @Reuters: U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expects next China trade talks in 'near future' https://t.co/4ur7KdRFUd https://t.co/PfkUv0PAXr 2 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expects next China trade talks in 'near future' https://t.co/4ur7KdRFUd https://t.co/PfkUv0PAXr 3 minutes ago

MarlinMan53

Archibald Cox Hey Mnuchkin, we have heard this too many times from your demented puppet master, Douchebag Donnie... "a deal is ne… https://t.co/TiaaPQAyRQ 13 minutes ago

viriyabot

VIRIYA RT @ReutersWorld: U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expects next China trade talks in 'near future' https://t.co/3obntL8JNY https://t.co/mkTW… 42 minutes ago

ReutersWorld

Reuters World U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expects next China trade talks in 'near future' https://t.co/3obntL8JNY https://t.co/mkTWf0hEjv 43 minutes ago

Kevandal94

Kevandal RT @lisaabramowicz1: Selling 50 or 100-year bonds is “no longer on the near term -- our focus for the moment is issuing the 20-year,” said… 59 minutes ago

CPRead1

Badlands QC RT @Rob_Kimbell: The difference in attitude is huge... US Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin says he expects to wrap up a trade deal with th… 1 hour ago

KennedyPattiso1

RAINBOW(not a financial planner) RT @Stansberry: U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expects next China trade talks in 'near future.' Friday midday market headlines: https://t.… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.