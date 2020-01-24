Jon Adams RT @Reuters: U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expects next China trade talks in 'near future' https://t.co/4ur7KdRFUd https://t.co/PfkUv0PAXr 2 minutes ago Reuters U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expects next China trade talks in 'near future' https://t.co/4ur7KdRFUd https://t.co/PfkUv0PAXr 3 minutes ago Archibald Cox Hey Mnuchkin, we have heard this too many times from your demented puppet master, Douchebag Donnie... "a deal is ne… https://t.co/TiaaPQAyRQ 13 minutes ago VIRIYA RT @ReutersWorld: U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expects next China trade talks in 'near future' https://t.co/3obntL8JNY https://t.co/mkTW… 42 minutes ago Reuters World U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expects next China trade talks in 'near future' https://t.co/3obntL8JNY https://t.co/mkTWf0hEjv 43 minutes ago Kevandal RT @lisaabramowicz1: Selling 50 or 100-year bonds is “no longer on the near term -- our focus for the moment is issuing the 20-year,” said… 59 minutes ago Badlands QC RT @Rob_Kimbell: The difference in attitude is huge... US Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin says he expects to wrap up a trade deal with th… 1 hour ago RAINBOW(not a financial planner) RT @Stansberry: U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expects next China trade talks in 'near future.' Friday midday market headlines: https://t.… 2 hours ago