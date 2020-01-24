Global  

New Huawei restriction in limbo after Pentagon disagrees with Commerce approach

Reuters Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The U.S. Commerce Department has put on hold a rule aimed at further reducing sales to China’s Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] amid pushback from the Defense Department, people familiar with the matter said.
Recent related news from verified sources

New U.S. curb on Huawei in limbo amid pushback from Pentagon: sources

The U.S. Commerce Department has withdrawn a rule aimed at further reducing sales to China's Huawei Technologies amid concerns from the Defense Department that...
Reuters

The Pentagon pushes back on Huawei ban in bid for ‘balance’

Huawei may have just found itself an ally in the most unexpected of places. According to a new report out of The Wall Street Journal, both the Defense and...
TechCrunch

