Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Wuhan coronavirus is the latest front for medical misinformation. How will China handle it?

NiemanLab Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Coronavirus and misinformation. The Wuhan Coronavirus has infected more than 800 people, mostly in and around Wuhan, China, and killed at least 26. (This morning, a second case was confirmed in the United States, in Chicago. The virus has also been found in Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.) As was the case...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: CDC Advisers Concerned By Lack Of Chinese Data On Wuhan Coronavirus

CDC Advisers Concerned By Lack Of Chinese Data On Wuhan Coronavirus 00:46

 Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are concerned about a lack of data from China about the Wuhan coronavirus. They say the dearth of information is curtailing international efforts to quell the outbreak. Advisers commended the Chinese researchers for mapping the virus's...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Prof. Whitty: 'Fair' chance of coronavirus cases in the UK [Video]Prof. Whitty: 'Fair' chance of coronavirus cases in the UK

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty has discussed the outcomes of today's emergency COBRA meeting and the UK government's strategies for handling the coronavirus outbreak. Mr Whitty said there..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:15Published

Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus [Video]Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus

Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus Disney's theme park will be closed in China over the Lunar New Year. Shanghai Disney Resort made the announcement on Friday "in response to the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A coalition backed by Bill Gates is funding biotechs that are scrambling to develop vaccines for the deadly Wuhan coronavirus

A coalition backed by Bill Gates is funding biotechs that are scrambling to develop vaccines for the deadly Wuhan coronavirus· The biotech Moderna said Thursday it is working with the National Institutes of Health to develop a coronavirus vaccine, as the deadly virus has spread beyond...
Business Insider Also reported by •The VergeTerra Daily

What’s new in the China virus outbreak

Hundreds of cases of a new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed in China and elsewhere since an outbreak began last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan....
Seattle Times Also reported by •The VergeDeutsche WelleTerra DailyNewsday

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.