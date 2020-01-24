Global  

Papyrus closing all stores, four in Arizona, in the next four to six weeks as it files for bankruptcy protection

Friday, 24 January 2020
Schurman Retail Group has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is closing all 254 Papyrus stores in the next four to six weeks.
 
News video: Papyrus to Close All Stores

Papyrus to Close All Stores 00:47

 Papyrus to Close All Stores The popular mall staple, known for selling stationery and greeting cards, will close all 254 stores. Schurman Fine Paper, the store’s parent company, filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in a Delaware Court Thursday. More than 1,000 employees will lose their jobs in the U.S....

Recent related news from verified sources

Papyrus to close all Bay Area stores as part of nationwide shuttering

San Francisco is set to lose another familiar face on its storefront scene with Papyrus’ plans to shutter all of its stores across the country. The popular...
Farewell to Fairway? Beloved New York food market files for bankruptcy protection, looks to sell stores

New York grocery chain Fairway Market filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday, a day after denying a report that it planned to liquidate.
SethLovett87

Seth Lovett Papyrus closing all stores in the next four to six weeks, files for bankruptcy protection https://t.co/qzu0gDmnLc via @Yahoo 2 hours ago

WhiteSilverTail

Sea Night Angel Papyrus closing all stores in the next four to six weeks, files for bankruptcy protection https://t.co/u6gG6iDPJ0 via @YahooFinance 16 hours ago

MichaelDEsposi1

Michael D'Esposito Papyrus closing all stores in the next four to six weeks, files for bankruptcy protection https://t.co/w1PdtgXltg via @USATODAY 20 hours ago

bkawahara

Brian Kawahara Papyrus closing its greeting card and stationery stores nationwide in the next four to six weeks https://t.co/uaez0VshTn via @usatoday 1 day ago

saffarip

Pardis Saffari Papyrus closing its greeting card and stationery stores nationwide in the next four to six weeks https://t.co/maL3q6anNx via @usatoday 1 day ago

IrvingsRoost

TheRivertownsCrier Papyrus closing its greeting card and stationery stores nationwide in the next four to six weeks https://t.co/9fnJJVP8Ch via @YahooFinance 1 day ago

paulmcclintock

Paul McClintock RT @PeterSchorschFL: This is just horrible news; @MichelleTodd, I need to stock up — "Papyrus closing its greeting card and stationary stor… 1 day ago

NargesNirumvala

Narges Nirumvala✨🖖🏽 Papyrus closing its greeting card and stationery stores nationwide in the next four to six weeks including 79 store… https://t.co/PYv2Jfy2A3 1 day ago

