GE Healthcare transferring up to 250 jobs to Chicago

bizjournals Friday, 24 January 2020
GE Healthcare’s Wauwatosa campus will be the most impacted by the loss of 250 Wisconsin jobs as the company transfers part of its United States commercial team to the corporate headquarters in Chicago. GE Healthcare said co-locating the team with the headquarters staff will “better serve our U.S. customers and strengthen our business.” The transfers will transpire over approximately the next nine months, a spokesman said Friday. The company is one of the largest private employers in southeast…
